Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

