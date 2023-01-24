Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

