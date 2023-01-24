Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

