Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,766,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,037,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 23.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,480,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 277,130 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.