Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in FOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FOX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX Stock Performance
FOX stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
