Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 108,764 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,861 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,842.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,546 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $30,335,000.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

