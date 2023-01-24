Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 21,985 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

