Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 47,302 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.57.
RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
