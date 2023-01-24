Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 47,302 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.