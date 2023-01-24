Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 75,644 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 165,660 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after buying an additional 96,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

