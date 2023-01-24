Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 92,008 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,368,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

HALO opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

