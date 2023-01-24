Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

