Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

