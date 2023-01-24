Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 18,205 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

