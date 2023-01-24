Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 34,897 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

