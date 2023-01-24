Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.