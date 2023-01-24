Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 290,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

