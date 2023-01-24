Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of DISH opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

