Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

