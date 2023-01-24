Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

