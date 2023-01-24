Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.