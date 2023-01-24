Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

