Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

