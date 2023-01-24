Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IMO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

