Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.49 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,342,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

