Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.49 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

