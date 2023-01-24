Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.55 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

