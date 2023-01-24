Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.64 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rambus by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 102.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 702,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

