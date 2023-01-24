Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Post were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $96.36.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

