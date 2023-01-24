Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.41 Million in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $800.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $721.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,586.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

