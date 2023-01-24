Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.44 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 106,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 803,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

