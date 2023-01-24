Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.51 Million in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

