Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.54 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.