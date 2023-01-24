Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.59 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

