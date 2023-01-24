Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.62 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

