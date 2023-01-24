Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.69 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

