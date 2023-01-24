Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.77 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 153,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

