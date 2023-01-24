Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.84 Million in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 0.9 %

ATI stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.