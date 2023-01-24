Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 85,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.