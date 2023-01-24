Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $200.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

