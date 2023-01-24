Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 565,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,568,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 1,038,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,324,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.