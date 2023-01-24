Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

