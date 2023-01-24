Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

