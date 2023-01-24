Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 18,205 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

