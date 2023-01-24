Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,390 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bruker by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at $7,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bruker by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

