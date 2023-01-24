Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,213 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

