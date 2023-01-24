Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 8,529 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

