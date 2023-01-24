Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

