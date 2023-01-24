Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.