Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 27,682 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica Stock Performance

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

