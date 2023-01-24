Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 40,932 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

